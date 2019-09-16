Viral video ends bigot kitchen setup in Bengal school
A viral video has helped to end a regressive setup of cooking mid-day meal in two kitchens for Hindu and Muslim students of a secondary school in West Bengal’s Murshidabad.
The local Block Development Officer (BDO) held a meeting with guardians of the students and villagers in which they were warned of consequences and legal action.
“The parents relented. Now the students are sharing mid-day meal cooked in a common kitchen,” an official said.
Almost a decade ago, there used to be a common kitchen at Ramdoba Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra before 2010.
The problem started when a group of parents demanded that food for their children be cooked separately.
Nine years on, a video helped in ending the setup that had become almost become a norm in the school.