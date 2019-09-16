Home Nation

Viral video ends bigot kitchen setup in Bengal school 

A viral video has helped to end a regressive setup of cooking mid-day meal in two kitchens for Hindu and Muslim students of a secondary school in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. 

Published: 16th September 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Midday meals being served to children aged between 6-14 years of age.

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A viral video has helped to end a regressive setup of cooking mid-day meal in two kitchens for Hindu and Muslim students of a secondary school in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. 

The local Block Development Officer (BDO) held a meeting with guardians of the students and villagers in which they were warned of consequences and legal action.

“The parents relented. Now the students are sharing mid-day meal cooked in a common kitchen,” an official said.  

Almost a decade ago, there used to be a common kitchen at Ramdoba Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra before 2010.

The problem started when a group of parents demanded that food for their children be cooked separately.

Nine years on,  a video helped in ending the setup that had become almost become a norm in the school. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mid-Day Meal Communalism in Bengal School
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp