54-year-old sexually abuses minor girl in Gurugram, arrested

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Gurugram Police on Tuesday managed to arrest a 54-year-old man who had allegedly attempted to rape an eight-year-old girl in the city's sector 10 A area, a police spokesperson said here.

Gurugram Police PRO Subhash Bokan said that a case in this connection has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSC) Act, after the victim's mother approached the concerned police station on Monday.

The PRO said that the victim's mother woke up on hearing her daughter's screams and raised an alarm in the building, and managed to rescue her, eventually.

"The victim was asleep with her mother and father in the balcony of the building. As the accused Mohar Singh, living in the same building saw an opportunity and carried the sleeping child into his room," he said.

"While he was sexually abusing the child, the victim started crying. Hearing her screams, the victim's mother woke up, and rushed towards the sound. On reaching Singh's room, she saw him sexually abusing the child, and was found in a highly objectionable position.

"The accused, meanwhile, escaped from the building. He was nabbed later from a hideout in Gurugram's old city," he added.