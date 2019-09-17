Home Nation

AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks permission to interrogate Michel in Tihar Jail

Christian Michel was extradited from Dubai last year and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Published: 17th September 2019 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

AugustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel

AugustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday filed an application in a special court here seeking permission to interrogate Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, inside Tihar Jail.

Judge Arvind Kumar has sought the response of Michel on the application.

The investigative agency has also sought a specimen of his signature and handwriting for the probe. In its application, CBI told the court that Michel needs to be confronted with some more documents.

The next hearing on the matter will be held on September 20 as Michel's lawyer Aljo K Joseph has sought time to file a response. Michel will also be produced in the court on September 20.

Observing that the accusations against Michel are serious, a Delhi court had on September 7 dismissed his bail plea. Micheal, in his bail plea, contended that he should be granted bail since he has been in custody for the last 375 days, including the days spent in Dubai jail during his extradition proceedings.

Michel was extradited from Dubai last year and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal.

While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a "middleman" in the deal, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating money laundering charges against him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal Tihar Jail Christian Michel AgustaWestland
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp