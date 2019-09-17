'Buy guns instead of mobiles': Hate mongering video by youth sparks rage in Uttarakhand

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After a video of four young men chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' holding country-made gun and urging youth to buy guns instead of mobiles to 'deal' with a certain section of people belonging to minority community has sparked rage.

The video is said to have originated in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. The district police is investigating the matter.

Devendra Pincha, additional superintendent of police, Rudrapur said, "We are investigating the matter to confirm the origins of the video and to identify those who are involved. It is not yet confirmed that video was made here or somewhere else."

The video, 58 seconds long has four young men chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. Two of them can also be seen holding country-made guns and firing in the air. The men in the video appealed to the youth to buy Rs 2500-5000 gun instead of buying Rs 50,000 mobile phones.

A man among these four also uses abusive language for a minority community and appeals to youth to harm the community. This man can also be heard using expletives for the community.

"I do not understand what has gotten into such young people. Instead of working hard to build a prosperous future they have stooped to this level of hate mongering. This is sad and shameful for us that we have failed to educate our youth to live in harmony without any hate-mongering," Nadimuddin, an activist based in Udham Singh Nagar district said.