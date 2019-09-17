Home Nation

Ease J&K communication curbs while not compromising on security: CJI

The response came while hearing a petition by child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly on the state of children between six and 18 years because of the restrictions in J&K. 

A paramilitary soldier patrols during security lockdown in Srinagar. (File | AP)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday asked the Centre to restore normalcy in J&K at the earliest and ease curbs on all forms of communication while not compromising on national security.

But a concerned CJI said he would visit the state if need be to verify allegations that it was difficult to access the J&K High Court following lockdown since August 5 after which Article 370 was diluted. The response came while hearing a petition by child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly on the state of children between six and 18 years because of the restrictions in J&K. 

“It’s very, very serious if people are unable to approach the HC. I will myself visit Srinagar,” the CJI said.
However, Solicitor General K K Venugopal, representing the government, countered saying all courts are functioning in J&K, including Lok Adalats.

While hearing a petition on media restrictions filed by Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin, the CJI said, “We want to know what is shut down or why.” But Venugopal said the media is travelling to cover stories from Kashmir and newspapers are being published from the Valley without any impediment.

