Home Nation

Goa to be declared organic state: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM urged farmers, dairy owners to focus on the generation of vermicompost, which he said, would replace chemical fertilisers, to be used as manure for agricultural and horticultural crops.

Published: 17th September 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: Goa will soon be declared an organic state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Sawant urged farmers and dairy owners to focus on the generation of vermicompost, which he said, would replace chemical fertilisers, to be used as manure for agricultural and horticultural crops.

"In some time, we are going to declare Goa an organic state under a Central scheme. We are creating 500 clusters... We have decided to stop using chemical fertilisers," Sawant said.

"The process has started. Soil testing is going on in the 500 clusters. Please stop using chemical fertilisers. Use manure, cow dung," the Chief Minister also said.

He also said that once Goa is declared an organic state, there would be a huge demand for vermicompost -- natural fertiliser produced with the help of earthworms. He asked the dairy farmers to step in to fill the supply gap.

"There will be a demand for vermiculture. Farmers will have to provide the material needed for organic fertiliser. If we do agriculture and dairy farming in an integrated manner, farmers will benefit," Sawant said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Goa CM Goa
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp