Leaders could have triggered unrest following abrogation of Article 370: Govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Clarifying the reasons for detention of Kashmir politicians Farooq and Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti after abrogation of Article 370, the government informed the apex court that their presence could have triggered unrest in the Valley.

To maintain law and order, these leaders have been put under detention, the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government stated in a note. “When the decisions were taken by the Constitutional authorities on August 5 with regard to Article 370, it was clear that the persons who had been in power over a number of years in the State as well as the separatists, who’s very commanding position would be jeopardised, and they would not hesitate to attempt to ensure that the law and order situation deteriorates,” the note said.

The three leaders are under detention since August 5.

“The Government, therefore, had to take the best possible steps for preventing any loss of life or property which would otherwise have been inevitable, if the restrictions which have been placed had not been implemented,” it asserted.