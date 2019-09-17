By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Mizoram braces for an anti-illegal immigrants exercise.

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi has referred to President Ram Nath Kovind the Mizoram Maintenance of Household Registers Bill, 2019, which seeks to detect foreigners residing illegally in the state.

According to the state’s Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, the governor informed him on Friday that the Bill had been referred to the President. It was passed unanimously by the Assembly on March 18.

The Bill proposed credible individual identification system and the prevention of “usurpation” of benefits of developmental schemes by those who are not entitled to. It defines citizens as a person registered as such, or having requisite qualification as prescribed under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Mizoram shares an over 700 km border with Bangladesh and Myanmar. It is grappling with the problem of illegal migration of people from both countries.

