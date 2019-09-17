Home Nation

Mizoram braces for an anti-illegal immigrants exercise

The Bill proposed credible individual identification system and the prevention of “usurpation” of benefits of developmental schemes by those who are not entitled to.

Published: 17th September 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Thousands of people have fled their homes following two days of crisis in the state of Rakhine in Myanmar. Members of the Muslim Rohingya minority escaped to the border with Bangladesh, but Bangladeshi border guards are turning them back.The impoverished western state of Rakhine neighbouring Bangladesh has become a crucible of religious hatred focused on the stateless Rohingya Muslim minority, who are reviled and perceived as illegal immigrants in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. (Photo | AFP)

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Mizoram braces for an anti-illegal immigrants exercise.

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi has referred to President Ram Nath Kovind the Mizoram Maintenance of Household Registers Bill, 2019, which seeks to detect foreigners residing illegally in the state.

According to the state’s Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, the governor informed him on Friday that the Bill had been referred to the President. It was passed unanimously by the Assembly on March 18.

The Bill proposed credible individual identification system and the prevention of “usurpation” of benefits of developmental schemes by those who are not entitled to. It defines citizens as a person registered as such, or having requisite qualification as prescribed under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Mizoram shares an over 700 km border with Bangladesh and Myanmar. It is grappling with the problem of illegal migration of people from both countries.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
anti-illegal immigrants exercise Mizoram government NRC National Register of Citizens
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp