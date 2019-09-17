Home Nation

Normal life continues to remain affected in Kashmir for 44th day

Markets and other business establishments remained closed while public transport was largely off the roads across the valley, officials said.

Published: 17th September 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian soldier patrols a curfewed street in Kashmir.

An Indian soldier patrols a curfewed street in Kashmir. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The stalemate in Kashmir continued for the 44th consecutive day on Tuesday as normal life remained severely affected in the valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into Union territories.

Markets and other business establishments remained closed while public transport was largely off the roads across the valley, officials said.

However, they added that a large number of private vehicles and some private taxis and autorickshaws were seen plying in many parts of the city, while some roadside vendors also plied their trade.

The efforts of the state administration to open schools up to the high school level have not borne any fruit as parents continue to keep the kids at home.

READ| Kashmiris are dying, there is suffocation in the state: J&K leader Tarigami

The government offices are open but attendance in most of these offices was thin due to lack of public transport, the officials said, adding that the offices at the district headquarters registered normal attendance.

While landline telephone services have been restored across the valley, mobile telephone services in most parts of Kashmir and all internet services continue to remain suspended since August 5, when the Centre abrogated Article 370.

Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody, while mainstream leaders including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have either been detained or placed under house arrest.

The government has detained three-time former chief minister and the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah, under the stringent Public Safety Act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister of the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp