On PM Modi's 69 birthday, Amit Shah calls him symbol of 'strong will, decisive leadership'

Shah said that along with development, Prime Minister Modi has given an unprecedented contribution in further enriching Indian culture.

Published: 17th September 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday and called him a symbol of strong will, decisive leadership and tireless hard work.

"Warm birthday wishes to the Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji, the country's most popular leader, a symbol of strong will, decisive leadership and tireless hard work. A new India emerging under your leadership has made a mark in the world as a strong, secure and trustworthy nation," Shah tweeted.

Shah went on to say that along with development, Prime Minister Modi has given an unprecedented contribution in further enriching Indian culture.

He said that as a reformist, the Prime Minister not only gave a new direction to politics but also made everyone proud by finding a permanent solution to the problems that have been going on for decades along with economic reforms.

"To make the life of every Indian easy, your hard work and determination is an inspiration for us. It is a privilege to be a partner with you in national building as a public representative, a worker and a countryman. I pray to God for your healthy and long life," Amit Shah said in another post.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also took to the micro-blogging site and called the Prime Minister a reputed, energetic and strong personality.

ALSO READ: PM Modi performs Narmada 'aarti' at Sardar Sarovar dam on 69th birthday

The BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. 

