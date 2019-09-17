Home Nation

Outrage as draconian J&K law on public safety invoked to arrest Farooq Abdullah

In fact, while speaking in Parliament on August 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said Abdullah was neither under detention nor under house arrest. P

Published: 17th September 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani & Sana Shakil
Express News Service

SRINAGAR / NEW DELHI: Hours before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition against the  detention of Farooq Abdullah, the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir declared that the former CM was booked under the state’s stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), which allows detention of any individual for up to two years without trial. 

Official sources said Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Choudhary signed Abdullah’s detention under PSA on Sunday evening.  Abdullah is the first CM of the State to be booked under the stringent law, which was introduced by Abdullah’s father, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, on April 8, 1978 to curb timber smuggling. 

READ | Farooq detained under Public Safety Act introduced by father Sheikh Abdullah: Here's all you need to know

Under PSA, a person can be jailed without trial for at least three months but the detainee can challenge it. Sources said Abdullah’s detention could be extended in the interest of “public order” if the situation so warrants. Clearly indicating the crackdown on mainstream camp may be intensified, Abdullah’s house at Gupkar Srinagar was turned into Subsidiary jail through a government order. 

A three-time CM, sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar and National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah has been under house arrest since August 5, the day the special status of J&K was scrapped. But the Centre never admitted this. In fact, while speaking in Parliament on August 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said Abdullah was neither under detention nor under house arrest. P

“If he does not want to come out of his house, he cannot be brought out at gunpoint,” the minister had quipped. Soon after the controversial order became public, the top court directed the Centre and the J&K administration to respond to the habeas corpus plea by MDMK leader Vaiko.

ALSO READ | Will take legal course to challenge Farooq Abdullah's detention under PSA: National Conference

Immediately after the slapping of PSA against Farooq Abdullah, the security personnel laid concertina wires on the main Gupkar road leading to his residence. Security personnel did not allow the people to move on Gupkar road and asked commuters and vehicle owners to take diversion.

Abdullah’s elder daughter Safia Khan hoisted black flag atop her residence at Gupkar to protest against invoking of PSA against her father.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah Farooq Abdullah detention PSA Public Safety Act Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp