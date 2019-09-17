Home Nation

Saradha scam: West Bengal court to hear Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea

The CBI has moved a plea for issue of non-bailable warrant against Kumar at the MP, MLA special court in Barasat, alleging that he evaded its summons for questioning in the scam.

Published: 17th September 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Kumar

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: A district sessions court on Tuesday admitted the anticipatory bail plea filed by senior IPS officer and former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been under the CBI scanner in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam.

Kumar's counsels moved the petition at the North 24 Parganas District Sessions Court in Barasat, after the MP, MLA special court in Barasat turned down his plea on Tuesday morning saying it had no jurisdiction in the case. The matter will come up for hearing after 2 p.m on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the CBI has moved a plea for issue of non-bailable warrant against Kumar at the MP, MLA special court in Barasat, alleging that he evaded its summons for questioning in the scam.

"He had moved a petition at the MP, MLA special court. But judge Sanjib Daruka after an academical discussion said he does not have jurisdiction for hearing under Section 438 (Direction for grant of bail to person apprehending arrest) in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. Under the Supreme Court guidelines, he cannot hear this case under section 438," said the CBI counsel.

Kumar's lawyers had served an advance copy of his bail application to the CBI counsels. "It is on this basis that the CBI lawyers appeared before the judge," the CBI lawyer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajeev Kumar Saradha ponzi scam Saradha scam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp