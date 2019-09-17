Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi seeks loyalists for Congress rebuild

Move comes ahead of major party rejig so that they can be inducted at various levels

Published: 17th September 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to involve old hands in building the party organisation, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has sought details of all the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from 2004, 2009 and 2014 who work for the party. All state party chiefs have been asked to share the profiles of MPs elected to the two Houses since 2004.

“The Congress president wants to see the profiles of Lok Sabha MPs elected in 2004, 2009, 2014 and continuing till now. Also, profiles of Rajya Sabha MPs from the state since 2004 and continuing till now,” said a communication sent to all PCC chiefs on September 7. The state units have been asked to provide details as soon as possible.

The move comes as Sonia is meeting state leadership to revamp the state units and make new appointments. She is likely to go for rejig in organisation both at national and state levels while appointments have been made in the three poll-bound states of Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. 
Behind the idea of getting the profiles of loyal party leaders is the plan to induct them at various levels in national and state units, according to sources.  

“There has been disappointment among party cadre and leaders over para-dropped and turncoat candidates being given party tickets ahead of elections at the cost of loyal workers,” said a senior party leader.  

Many party leaders voiced concerns after actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who was brought in just before Lok Sabha elections and given party ticket, quit the party. “Urmila’s resignation is a lesson for the INC. Trust your loyalist, true soldiers. Push them, stand with them no matter what. Opportunists have no ideology,” said party leader Salman Nizami.

Tripura PCC chief Pradyot Debbarman said: “(Because of ‘opportunists’ being given preference) People like us who have remained with the party for the last 26 years in the opposition feel at times frustrated 
and alienated.”

