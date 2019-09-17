Tabrez Ansari’s wife threatens to kill herself 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Upset with the dropping of murder charges against the people accused of her husband’s killing, Shahista Parveen, wife of Tabrez Ansari on Monday, threatened to commit suicide before the Deputy Commissioner’s office, if justice was not delivered in her case.

Earlier, she had denied reports by the district administration related to her husband’s death claiming that he died of cardiac arrest.

Parveen, writing a letter to the Deputy Commissioner on August 30, had demanded a copy of reports to know the actual reasons behind Ansari’s death, so that she could challenge the charge sheet that was filed in court. The autopsy report, earlier prepared by the medical board in the case, suggested that stress-induced cardiac arrest was what killed Tabrez Ansari and not external injuries.

“I will have no choice but to commit suicide if justice is not delivered in case of my husband’s lynching,” said Parveen.