CRPF to have its first-ever cadre review to enable faster promotion, monetary benefits for 2.37 lakh jawans

NEW DELHI: In a decision that is ought to boost the morale of 2.37 lakh CRPF jawans, the Union Home Ministry has approved the first-ever cadre review for sub-officers that will ensure the faster promotion and monetary benefits to them.

The Ministry has sanctioned fresh posts to the CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country. Quoting a recent official order, the CRPF said that there will be a 100 per cent jump in sanction for the rank of sub-inspector (SI), 91 per cent for inspector rank, 40 per cent for head constable and 34 per cent for assistant sub-inspector (ASI) ranks.

Henceforth, the total sanctioned posts in the subedar major or inspector ranks will rise to 6,271 (91 pc) while it will be doubled to 17,403 in the rank of SI.

The maiden cadre review for general duty personnel of the force will bring cheers to Group B and C personnel, from constable to inspector ranks, who were facing stagnation.

This review has been undertaken for the first time in its almost eight-decade history.

This would provide an opportunity for honing junior leadership and improve operational efficiency, CRPF said in a statement.

The move would also ensure faster career growth and better remuneration for the personnel who form the bulk of an operational team, that is led by officers of the CRPF cadre and those from the Indian Police

Service (IPS).