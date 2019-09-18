Dehradun station shut for three months to get big revamp

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: The Dehradun railway station will be closed for three months starting from November 7, 2019 for the revamping of the station.

Union railway ministry has planned an upgrade of the station which includes lengthening of platforms, increasing capacity of railway yards and other security upgrades.

Rajendra Singh, PRO of Izzat Nagar railway division said, “Trains operating from Dehradun station will be operating from Haridwar railway station for this duration. The station will start operating after February 7 next year.”

At present, given the limited space and length of platforms of the railway station in the state capital only 12 coaches were attached to any train leaving from the station. Extra coaches were attached in Haridwar.

A total of 15 trains run from Dehradun at present to Lucknow, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kota, Kathgodam, Muzaffarpur, Amritsar, Saharanpur, Howrah, Prayagraj and other destinations across the country.