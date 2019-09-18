Family shocked, weighing legal options: Farooq’s daughter on National Conference chief's arrest

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The daughter of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday termed the move to book him under the stringent Public Safety Act as “totally unexpected and shocking” and said the family was discussing legal options to challenge the move.

“We were not expecting slapping of PSA against Abdullah, a sitting MP. It was total shocking,” Safia Khan told this newspaper.

A moist-eyed Safia said she was not let in her childhood home by the police on Monday.

“It is terrible that I can visit my father after signing in and out on the register maintained by police in his house. My childhood home is a sub-jail and access to it limited. My father is 83 years old. He has got several health issues and requires care,” Safia said.

She said the authorities have booked Abdullah — who has been MP for six times, a former Union minister and a three-time former chief minister of J&K — under a law which has been used against stone pelters and terrorists.

“It is absolutely mind-boggling”.

Safia said their family is passing through a difficult situation.

“I have to visit two family members in sub-jail — brother (Omar) and father (Farooq).”

Safia said her father is feeling hurt and betrayed but is in “very high spirit”.

NC leaders fear others may also be booked under the PSA.

“The government can book and arrest anybody under PSA. Even I fear I can also be booked under PSA,” party MP Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi said.

None of the detained NC leaders have challenged their detention in the court.

“They fear that if they challenge their detention in court, the authorities will frame charges against them and book them under the PSA,” said a NC leader.