Home Nation

Gehlot counters Mayawati calling Congress 'cheats' as BSP MLAs switch over in Rajasthan

The move which has taken the Congress tally to 106 in the 200-member assembly, comes just two months before the local body elections in Rajasthan.

Published: 18th September 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati poured out her anger in a series of tweets on Tuesday after all six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs joined ruling Congress in Rajasthan. Significantly, the move which has taken the Congress tally to 106 in the 200-member assembly, well past the majority mark of 101, comes just two months before the local body elections in the state.

With all 6 of her MLAs in Rajasthan switching sides, the angry BSP supremo was quick to call Congress leaders as "Cheats". 

Mayawati tweeted that: "The Congress has always been against BR Ambedkar and his ideology. That is why Ambedkar had to resign as the country's first law minister. The Congress never honoured him with a Bharat Ratna, which is sad and shameful." She further added: "The Congress party in Rajasthan, by creating a split among the BSP MLAs, has once again proved that it is untrustworthy and a cheat."

Ties between the Congress and Mayawati have been strained ever since the Rajasthan elections last year. The BSP had won six seats in the 2018 Rajasthan assembly polls but almost through the past nine months, the BSP MLAs had been in touch with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Finally, late on Monday, all six BSP MLAs met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and submitted a letter informing him about their decision to join the Congress.

With Mayawati accusing the Congress of betraying her party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday defended the decision of the six BSP MLAs to switch over to the Congress. Speaking to the media, Gehlot said the Congress party is not like the BJP and claimed that the Congress "did not try to buy" the BSP MLAs. "The decision to join the Congress was their own," Ashok Gehlot asserted.

"The BJP may have tried to buy the BSP MLAs. But we are not like the BJP. In Karnataka, the BJP broke our party to form government. But the six BSP MLAs have collectively joined the Congress. Mayawati should understand that no one in the Congress government managed the BSP MLAs. They have joined on their own," Ashok Gehlot said in defence of the BSP MLAs who have come over to the Congress.

Speaking in the wake of the series of Mayawati tweets, Gehlot also reminded the BSP chief of a bit of history: “Mayawati should remember that we in the Congress at one time had agreed to be the junior partner to the BSP to help them run the government in UP. She should show some large-heartedness and realize that in different states the ground realities are different. She should accept this decision with grace as these 6 MLAs have joined the Congress in the interest of the state.”

With Mayawati and Gehlot taking potshots at each other, ties between the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party are bound to be even more strained though with 6 BSP MLAs switching sides, the Congress government in Rajasthan is now on a firmer foundation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Mayawati BSP MLAs Congress Rajasthan BSP Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp