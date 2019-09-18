Home Nation

Have quit from SP, ready to contest Jaswantnagar bypoll, announces Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav moves disqualification proceedings against uncle.

Published: 18th September 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As the Samajwadi Party has proceeded to seek disqualification of Shivpal Singh Yadav, its MLA from Jaswantnagar, from state’s Legislative Assembly under the anti-defection law, the former state chief of SP announced that he was ready to contest the bypoll consequent to his disqualification from the seat.

Moreover, Shivpal reminded his parent party, now headed by nephew Akhilesh Yadav, that he had already resigned from the party. Notably, Shivpal had floated his own political outfit – Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) -- in October, last year.

Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit is likely to decide Shivpal’s disqualification issue soon.

“I have already resigned from Samajwadi Party, however, the last decision, in this case, will be taken by the Speaker. I am prepared to contest Jaswantnagar by poll against anyone fielded by any party,” he said while talking to media persons in his native village Saifai on Wednesday.

Shivpal had parted ways with the SP alleging disrespect on the part of Akhilesh who had dismissed from the post of state chief just ahead of 2017 Assembly elections when the family feud in the first family of Samajwadi Party was at its peak. However, Shivpal was given party ticket from Jaswantnagar to cover up the simmering feud.

As per SP insiders, now Akhilesh Yadav wants his uncle to be disqualified as he was elected from Jaswantnagar Assembly seat on an SP ticket. Shivpal had earlier ruled out any possibility of merger with the parent SP. 

However, he had given enough feelers for an alliance before the 2019 general elections. 

Shivpal is known for having strong clout in the Yadavland comprising districts like Eatwah, Mainpuri, Kannauj and Auriyya. He had presented an example of his following in 2019 big battle by fielding candidates on all the seats in Uttar Pradesh except Mainpuri, from where his elder brother Mulayam was in fray.

Even in Kannauj, he had withdrawn the candidate after being asked by MSY to do so. Shivpal himself had contested from Firozabad, Though he could not win the seat but led to such a division of votes that his cousin nephew and Prof Ram Gopal Yadav’s son Akashya too lost the battle. Akshay had contested the polls as SP candidate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh bypoll Akhilesh Yadav Shivpal Yadav Samajwadi Party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp