IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:27 PM

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to witness heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that isolated places over Vidarbha, Konkan, Goa, Telangana, Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive heavy downpour throughout the day.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands; with lightning at isolated places over Odisha.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over western parts of west-central and southwest Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast.

Squally weather conditions are likely to prevail over south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu coasts and the Andaman Sea.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

