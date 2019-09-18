Home Nation

Indian Navy plans to seek increase in capital allocation to meet modernization plans

The Indian Navy is seeking the increase for its existing committed liabilities and future modernisation plans. Navy envisages having 200 warships and 500 aircraft, including the helicopters.

Published: 18th September 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Budget scarcity pinching the naval modernization was pointed by the Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar while he was briefing the media about three important ceremonies on 28 September.

Budget scarcity pinching the naval modernization was pointed by the Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar while he was briefing the media about three important ceremonies on 28 September.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

Emphasizing upon the concerns the navy is facing, the service is expected to seek to almost double the allocation of money under its Capital expenditure subhead.

A Navy officer said, “We have been given about Rs 22,000 crore but we are going to seek a revision as the budget is quite lesser than what the service needs for its critical projects.” Navy is looking for a raise of about Rs 20,000 crore.

The Indian Navy is seeking the increase for its existing committed liabilities and future modernisation plans. Navy envisages having 200 warships and 500 aircraft, including the helicopters.

Total defence budget allocated for 2019-20 is 305296 crore of which the total Capital Expenditure allocation is 103394 to be shared between the Army, Air Force and Navy. 

On Tuesday a similar concern of budget scarcity pinching the naval modernization was pointed by the Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar while he was briefing the media about three important ceremonies on 28 September which will be attended by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Vice Admiral Kumar said, “The Navy will certainly seek more money. What we need is more capital allocation of the budget… the Navy’s share was 18 per cent of the defence budget in 2012-13, which came down to 13.6 per cent. We would like it to go back to 18-20 per cent.” A proposal has been sent to the MoD he added.

On 28th of this month, the Defence Minister will visit Mumbai for a day with the Indian Navy. There are 03 landmark events which are planned for the day; one of them is the Commissioning of the 2nd of P-75 submarines to be named ‘Khanderi’.

The second event is the launch of first of the P-17A ships which is being called ‘Nilgiri’ as a follow on to the first-ever frigate which was built by MDL, way back in early 70’s and P17A is the follow-on of Shivalik class.

And, the third event is the Commissioning of Country’s largest Aircraft Carrier Drydock which is capable of even dry docking Vikramaditya.

“Now, with these 03 events, you will find that the Indian Navy’s combat potential, its ability to enhance its reach and sustenance,” said Vice Chief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian navy budget constraints Indian navy Navy modernization Indian navy budget
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp