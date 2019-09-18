Home Nation

Lightning strike incidents in Bihar kill 17 people within 24 hours

Deaths were reported from Kaimur, East Champaran, Jehanabad, Gaya, Patna, Vaishali and Muzaffarpur, a Bihar State Disaster Department official said.

Image of lightning used for representational purpose only (Photo| Pushkar V)

By Express News Service

PATNA: At least 17 people were killed and five others injured in Bihar in lightning strikes during heavy rainfall since Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday. According to reports, four persons were killed in Kaimur, three in Motihari, two in Arwal and Jehanabad and one in Muzaffarpur and rest in other districts of Bihar till Wednesday.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the state since Tuesday afternoon, which continued till the early hours of Wednesday. The downpour coupled with thunderstorms and lightning uprooted several trees and damaged buildings.

“Work is on in full swing to install early lightning warning systems in 38 districts with technical support from a US-based firm by October this year. The department has also developed a soon to be launched mobile app, which will give tips on early detection and prevention of lightning strikes,” said Prataya Amrit, state disaster department principal secretary

According to the weather department, Patna recorded 95.5 mm of rainfall followed by Darbhanga (75.2 mm), Dehri (59.6 mm), Forbesganj (51.4 mm) Chhapra (44.6 mm), Supaul (39.1 mm) and Muzaffarpur (21.4 mm).

CWC issues flood alert

The Central Water Commissions on Wednesday issued a flood alert for all districts situated along the courses of rivers in Bihar. Sources said a flood alert has been issued from Buxar to Bhagalpur and many other districts which had recently faced flood fury.

