Lucknow diary: Refugee market to be history soon

Teens turn teacher

Three undergraduate teens, studying at the Lucknow University, have turned teacher for street children living around the campus. Every afternoon, theses children turn up at Ashok Batika, near Lal Baradari on the Lucknow University campus, to learn English, Hindi and maths for two hours every day. Most of these children earn a living by selling balloons and bubbles on the street. Living up to their university’s motto to spread “light and learning”, Pranjali Jain (18), Deepak Kumar Shukla (19) and Adeeba Khatoon (19) decided to make a difference around a month ago. The trio said they wanted to expand the programme.

Government colleges on PPP model

To improve the quality of higher education at the state-run institutions, the UP government has decided to operate three newly constructed government degree colleges in Sultanpur, Unnao and Hardoi under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The government will manage the infrastructure while private firms will run and manage the institutions. Entrepreneurs in the education sector have been invited to submit their proposals on how these institutions will be operated. The colleges proposed to be run on PPP model are — Rajkiya Krishi Mahavidyalay in Hardoi; Rajkiya Mahavidyalay in Rasoolpur area of Unnao and Rajkiya Mahavidyalay in Sultanpur, said Rajiv Pandey, joint director, higher education.

When learning is fun

Teachers of a government primary school in the city have adopted a fun and interactive method to raise awareness about child sexual abuse. They are using a puppet show explaining the concept of ‘good and bad touch’ and how children in distress could immediately seek help through the 1098 emergency phone service. Childline 1098 is a 24-hour helpline for children in need of assistance. The principal of the school, Ajita Singh Gaur, appreciated the teachers for coming up with the “amazing idea”. Children say they loved attending classes because learning was fun at their school.

Refugee market to be history soon

The historic Mohan Market, one of the city’s busiest shopping areas with roots in the partition era, is all set to go on sale. Lucknow Municipal Corporation wants to sell the 327 shops it owns in the market situated in the three lanes of Aminabad Ghantaghar park and hopes to earn `3.5 billion (`350 crore) from the deal even as the existing shopkeepers pay as little as `10-35 rent per month to the civic body despite the rising cost of maintenance. Also known as the refugee market, it was established in 1948.

