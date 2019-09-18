Home Nation

Mamata meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal

Describing her meeting with the prime minister as fruitful, Banerjee told reporters that renaming West Bengal has been her government's prime agenda.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Photo| Twitter/PMO)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised the issue of renaming the state during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The West Bengal assembly has passed a resolution to rename the state as 'Bangla'.

Describing her meeting with the prime minister as fruitful, Banerjee told reporters that renaming West Bengal has been her government's prime agenda.

"hence we have proposed the renaming keeping 'Bangla' in mind.

The prime minister has assured all help," she said.

She said the prime minister was also extended an invitation to inaugurate Deocha Pachami, the second largest coal block in the world, after Durga Puja.

Responding to a question on the National Register of Citizens, she said it is part of Assam Accord, hence there is no provision of its implementation in West Bengal.

"Neither has any proposal come, nor will it be done," she asserted.

The Prime Minister's Office had earlier tweeted pictures of the two leaders at the official residence of Modi.

Banerjee is seen presenting a bouquet to the prime minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi Mamata Modi meeting
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp