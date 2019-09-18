Militants set afire elderly J&K man's car in Sopore for defying them

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Militants allegedly set ablaze an elderly man's car in the Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday for defying the bandh (shutdown) call by them in the Valley. A case has been registered in the Warpora police station of Sopore.

According to the police and security agencies, Bashir Ahmed Khan had ventured out on Tuesday morning for some personal work when he was intercepted by four militants near Warpora. "They asked Khan to leave the car and go away, and set it ablaze," said an official.

As per sources, Khan was also assaulted by them for driving out when posters had been put up for a 'bandh'. Khan's car, a Maruti Alto, had been reduced to cinders by the time firemen arrived. Also, by the time the CRPF and the police personnel arrived at the site, militants had vanished into the orchard.

Last week, the J&K Police had arrested eight militants belonging to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for putting up posters in the Valley threatening locals against stepping out of their houses. Printing machine and other equipments used by the Pakistan-backed militant organisation to print the posters were seized from the arrested LeT men's hideouts.

Earlier this month, militants had opened fire and injured four members of a trader's family, including a minor girl, in Sopore allegedly for carrying out trading despite the ban called by various groups.

Security agencies suspect banned militant groups, including LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed, are influencing 'fringe elements' to spread fear among traders.