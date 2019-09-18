MP woman held for bid to extort Rs 20 lakh from lawyer's kin

By PTI

JABALPUR: A 27-year-old woman has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district for allegedly trying to extort Rs 20 lakh from an advocate and his family by sending them threatening SMSes, police said on Wednesday.

Yashoda Dhurve, a native of Mandla district who was residing in Gorabazar area here, apparently took clues from a popular crime show on television as she wanted to make a quick buck, Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said.

Dhurve targeted advocate Sanjaylal Kataria, his father and niece by making blank calls and sending them threatening SMSes, while claiming to be a member of the Bablu Panda gang.

To make her threats look genuine, she tracked the family's movements and informed them that she knew when they left or arrived at home.

"The accused asked them to deposit Rs 20 lakh in an account, which was in the name of one Nagesh Prabhakar Patil, in a local bank within two days, or else face dire consequences," he said.

Following Kataria's complaint, the police traced the number and arrested the woman on Tuesday, he said, adding that the mobile phone used in the crime was also seized.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), he said.