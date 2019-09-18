Home Nation

Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources

The Pakistani troop movement along the Poonch river was picked up by Indian soldiers and some hi-tech equipment, sources said

Published: 18th September 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 08:18 PM

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) commandos were seen near an Indian Army post in the Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in August end, Army sources said on Wednesday.

The Pakistani troop movement along the Poonch river was picked up by Indian soldiers and some hi-tech equipment, the sources said, adding that the enemy troops were "engaged" and forced to rush back to their nearest post.

When Indian troops went to the spot to "seek close contact to destroy them", they found an action camera in which their movement was captured. "A video from the same camera showed Pakistan SSG troops in the vicinity of the post," the sources said.

On September 12-13, Pakistan's Border Action Team attempted to infiltrate into India but they were intercepted by Indian soldiers and eliminated.

Pakistan has been resorting to ceasefire violations and attempting to send terrorists into Kashmir.

India had last month scrapped Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

