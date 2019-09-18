Home Nation

'People wondering if multi-party democratic system had failed': Shah’s new poser

The BJP secured a thumping victory this year, becoming the first single party in three decades to win majority in the Lok Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka during the 46th National Management Convention of the All India Management Association AIMA in New Delhi Tuesday September 17 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what could trigger a new debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday raised questions over the multi-party system in a democracy, saying people were wondering whether the vision of the founding fathers of the Constitution had really been realised.

The makers of the Constitution, he said, had envisaged an “equal, prosperous India”. They had adopted the multi-party democratic system after studying various democracies across the world so that all sections of society have representation.

But “70 years after Independence, people were wondering if the multi-party parliamentary democratic system had failed. Will it be able to meet our goals? They are disappointed,” Shah said while addressing an event of the All India Management Association.  

The BJP secured a thumping victory this year, becoming the first single party in three decades to win a majority in the Lok Sabha.

Over the last decade, political parties have broadly aligned themselves with either the UPA or the NDA. Efforts to create a third front have failed the stability test.

Taking a dig at the successive governments led by the Congress, Shah said during their tenure, there was policy paralysis.

“Some governments work for 30 years and take one big decision, but our government worked for five years and took over 50 major decisions,” he claimed.

