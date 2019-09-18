Home Nation

Police directs bars and restaurants to close by 11:30 PM in Ludhiana

The decision was taken in wake of the death of a Congress leader, who was killed in a firing during a party at the Pavilion Mall on Friday night.

Published: 18th September 2019

By ANI

LUDHIANA: Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal has directed the owners of the restaurants, dhabas and bars to close down their shutters by 11:30 pm in Ludhiana.

In a meeting conducted on Monday, Aggarwal gave instructions to bar and restaurant owners not to serve hookah. He asked the mall authorities to expand the security check so that nobody can enter the premises with any weapon.

Apart from this, the eateries have been asked to keep a record of the people coming there.

However, hotel and restaurant owners have pointed out the problem in implementing it, asserting that they are ready to help.

According to the sources, during the meeting, the hotel owners have put up their problems. They said the decision comes at a time when the government is working towards making the city a smart city.

It was decided that a delegation will meet Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu soon and will take up the issue with the government.

The decision was taken in wake of the death of a Congress leader, who was killed in a firing during a party at the Pavilion Mall on Friday night. The incident raised questions on the working style of the police.

"This order is not to affect anyone's work. Keeping in view the safety of the people, such steps are being taken," police said.

So far the police have taken action against 7 hotel and restaurant owners who violated this order and has filed FIR under Section 188.

The police commissioner has said that the police teams will do further checking and take strict actions against the violators.

