Home Nation

Probe launched after device stolen from under-construction aircraft carrier Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard

Shipyard company secretary V Kala said the theft was reported from Vikrant on Monday and they have lodged a complaint with the police.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

The first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier of the country being constructed by Cochin Shipyard from which an electronic component has allegedly gone missing causing security concerns. | (Photo | EPS)

The first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier of the country being constructed by Cochin Shipyard from which an electronic component has allegedly gone missing causing security concerns. | (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The national agencies have launched a detailed probe after an electronic digital device was found missing from the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant in a major security breach.

The police said the incident occurred at the Cochin Shipyard’s high-security zone where the vessel is being constructed. Vikrant is scheduled to be inducted into the Indian Navy in 2021.

Kerala police chief Loknath Behera told Express that a special investigation team has been formed to probe the incident considering its gravity.

Kochi City Additional Police Commissioner K P Philip said a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the shipyard authorities on Monday.

The police, however, refused to divulge the details of the device and confirm whether it was a theft.

Preliminary probe revealed the device was found in the vessel till August 28. Shipyard company secretary V Kala said the theft was reported from Vikrant on Monday and they have lodged a complaint with the police.

“We do have necessary security as the CISF is guarding the facility. We don’t know how the theft took place. Let’s wait for the police report,” said Kala, who added she could not divulge more details as it was a highly sensitive security issue.

Theft exposes chinks in Shipyard’s armour

The incident has exposed a major chink in the armour of Cochin Shipyard where India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is also brought for refit and maintenance.

Vikrant is the most prestigious aircraft carrier indigenously built at the Cochin Shipyard. The 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier is at an advanced stage of construction and is being prepared to undergo a series of trial processes and tests before it becomes ready for propulsion and induction into the Indian Navy.

Its basic design was done by the Directorate of Naval Design. The ship has a length of over 260 metres and a breadth of 60 metres.  

It has two take-off runways and a landing strip.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cochin Shipyard Indian Navy Vikrant Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp