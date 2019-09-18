Home Nation

'Savarkar as PM could have averted partition': Uddhav Thackeray demands Bharat Ratna for the Hindutva leader

Had Nehru felt 14 minutes of the pain which Savarkar went through for 14 years in jail, I would have called him a Veer, said the Shiv Sena leader.

Published: 18th September 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:03 PM

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. | ( Photo | Uddhav Thackeray Twitter )

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray advocated Bharat Ratna for Savarkar at a book release function in Mumbai on Tuesday evening and also stroked controversy by calling Rahul Gandhi a moron and saying that Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar should be beaten with shoes.

“Pakistan would not have come into existence had Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar been the country’s Prime Minister at the time,” Thackeray said and demanded that he be awarded Bharat Ratna as he released a biography titled “Savarkar: Echoes From A Forgotten Past”.

“We don’t deny the work done by (Mahatma) Gandhi and (first PM Jawaharlal) Nehru, but the country saw more than two families being born on the political scene,” Thackeray said.

“I would have called Nehru as Veer (brave) if he had survived jail for 14 minutes against Savarkar who stayed in prison for 14 long years,” he added.

If people get to know about Savarkar’s valour, then Nehrus and Gandhis would not exist, Thackeray said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s past jibes at Hindutva icons including Savarkar, Thackeray called him a moron and said the former Congress chief should be given a copy of the book.

“This book on Savarkar should be given to Rahul Gandhi as he has a lot of time to read now. One cannot become the prime minister by pulling up their sleeves. One has to understand the thoughts of this country,” Thackeray said.

He also criticized former union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar over his 2018 remarks on VD Savarkar. If he [Mani Shankar Aiyar] is seen, then he should be beaten with shoes for sure, Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

TAGS
Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Savarkar Savarkar Bharat Ratna
