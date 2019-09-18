Home Nation

Shiv Sena corporators come to blows with BJP men, ransack Mayor's office in Thane's Mira-Bhayander

Sena corporators became angry after Mayor Dimple Mehta, who belonged to the BJP, apparently refused to discuss their demand in the meeting for an art gallery for Bal Thackeray.

The damaged condition of the Mayor's and the standing committee's chairperson's office after Mira-Bhayander Shiv Sena corporators and workers clashed with BJP for not including the proposed Bal Thackeray cultural auditorium in the meeting agenda in Thane, on 17 September 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Shiv Sena corporators on Tuesday vandalised the office of Mayor of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra following a clash with their counterparts from the BJP.

A video of the incident has gone viral and it came at a time when the saffron allies are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Sena corporators became angry after Mayor Dimple Mehta, who belonged to the BJP, apparently refused to discuss their demand in the standing committee meeting for an art gallery for Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray.

Sena corporators had been insisting to take up the issue anticipating imposition of the model code of conduct for the ensuing elections, sources said.

The video shows the corporators damaging the furniture in the office of the Mayor and in the standing committee hall.

In the pandemonium, corporators of the Sena and the BJP came to blows and abused each other. The MBMC is ruled by the BJP.

Mayor Mehta condemned the incident.

"Sena corporators not only damaged the Standing Committee meeting room but also ransacked my office. They abused us despite the fact that I am a woman," she said.

Mehta said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should clarify on the unruly behaviour of his corporators and take action.

Local MLA Narendra Mehta of the BJP has also condemned the incident.

"The BJP should not fight the upcoming assembly elections in alliance with the Sena," he said.

A Bhayander police station officer said a case would be registered.

