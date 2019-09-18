UP BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini makes derogatory remark on Jawaharlal Nehru

By IANS

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Singh Saini, who represents the Khatauli assembly seat, has made an outrageous statement on India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, calling him "aiyaash" (immoral or philanderer).

He further said that Nehru divided the country after being fooled by the British.

The BJP lawmaker, known for his controversial statements, said that the Nehru-Gandhi family was "aiyaash".

He commented on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's marriage with Sonia Gandhi in Italy and added that "the whole family has been indulging in such activities."

The BJP legislator also shared a snapshot of an old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other world leaders on Facebook. In the grab, Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg appears to be looking at Modi.

The BJP member, however, gave an unexpected spin to the photo. "Modi ji only sees the glory of Bharat Mata and nothing else. Hail the son of Mother India," Saini's Hindi caption roughly translates to.

He ended the post with a jibe at Nehru and a piece of advice for Solberg, "Don't look at him in a wrong way silly woman. He is Modi, not Nehru."

Explaining the post, Saini said, "One woman politician was gazing at Modi. Our Prime Minister does not know anything other than his country."

The BJP lawmaker had earlier kicked up a controversy when, after the abrogation of Article 370, had claimed that BJP workers were 'excited' as now they can marry "fair girls from Kashmir".

He had earlier also said that Hindus should produce more children.