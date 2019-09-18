Home Nation

Woman kills self in UP, family allege police negligence in rape complaint

The woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in the Bhamaura area here on Monday, days after she had lodged the complaint.

Published: 18th September 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

BAREILLY: A 19-year-old woman has allegedly committed suicide here, with her family claiming that she was upset over the delay by police in acting against the two men she had accused of trying to rape her.

The woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in the Bhamaura area here on Monday, days after she had lodged the complaint.

Her family members alleged that the accused attempted to rape her on September 11, following which she informed the police, but her application was "thrown away".

The complaint was registered only after she met senior officials, they claimed. She was being taunted by locals who came to know about the incident and all of these upset her and pushed her to kill herself, the family members added.

They also claimed Sub-Inspector Balvir Singh, who was investigating the matter, kept buying time by asking her to go for medical examination or recording statements.

Taking a serious note of the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailendra Pandey on Wednesday suspended the SI and attached the munshi, Sandip, who dismissed her application, to the Police Lines.

"Orders have been issued for a thorough probe in the matter and it will also be looked into as to why it took so long in registering the FIR. Stern action will be taken against all those found responsible," the SSP said.

The two people accused of the rape attempt have been arrested and two others nabbed for passing certain comments at the woman, Pandey added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suicide Sexual harassment Rape UP police
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp