Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria to take over as new Indian Air Force chief

NEW DELHI: Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who was extensively involved in the flights of the LCA Tejas' initial prototypes and has over 4,250 hours of 26 different fighter and transport aircraft, was on Thursday named as the next chief of the Indian Air Force.
Bhadauria, presently the IAF Vice Chief, will take over on October 1, succeeding Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, who retires from service on September 30, an official statement said.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy where he won the coveted 'Sword of Honour' for standing first in the overall order of merit, he was commissioned into the IAF's fighter stream in June 1980.
Apart from his proficiency in various aircraft of the IAF, Bhadauria is also an Experimental Test Pilot, a Cat 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor and a Pilot Attack Instructor.
His many command, staff and instructional appointments including heading a Jaguar Squadron and a key Air Force Station, commanding the Flight Test Squadron at Aircraft & System Testing Establishment, and being the Chief Test Pilot and Project Director of National Flight Test Centre on Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) project.
Bhadauria also served as Air Attache in Russia, the Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects), Commandant of the National Defence Academy, Senior Air Staff Officer at the Central Air Command, the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff and then Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command.
Before taking over as the Vice Chief on May 1 this year, he headed the vital Training Command in Bengaluru.
NEW DELHI: Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who was extensively involved in the flights of the LCA Tejas' initial prototypes and has over 4,250 hours of 26 different fighter and transport aircraft, was on Thursday named as the next chief of the Indian Air Force.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Tell us how many factories closed due to slowdown: Sharad Pawar to PM
Halfway into his term, Yogi boasts of controlling UP crime; Akhilesh-Mayawati disagree
Governor Dhankhar, Babul Supriyo went to Jadavpur University without informing government: TMC
Rajasthan Congress divided over induction of BSP MLAs as Gehlot-Pilot remain at loggerheads
Netanyahu 'played' Trump with misinformation: Rex Tillerson
No stressed MSME loan to be declared NPA till March 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman