Home Nation

Amit Shah set to inaugurate four Durga Puja pandals

With an eye on gaining political mileage, the BJP will rope in Union home minister Amit Shah in Kolkata to inaugurate at least four Durga puja pandals.

Published: 19th September 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP will rope in Union home minister Amit Shah in Kolkata to inaugurate at least four Durga puja pandals. (File | EPS)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: With an eye on gaining political mileage, the BJP will rope in Union home minister Amit Shah in Kolkata to inaugurate at least four Durga puja pandals.

An all-out jostling to influence puja organisers is clearly visible in some pockets of the state between the Trinamool and the BJP, which took its tally to 18 from 2 in the Lok Sabha polls storming into the ruling party’s bastion.

“‘Shah will land in Kolkata on October 1 and will inaugurate four puja pandals. Besides, he will address a gathering in the city as well. We have applied for using Netaji Indoor Stadium as the venue,” said a BJP leader.

A south Kolkata puja committee, Friends’ Club in Triangular Park, invited Shah to inaugurate the pandal though the organisers preferred to identify themselves apolitical. ‘’We are inviting Shah as the Union home minister. His presence will make the people of the locality proud,’’ said a spokesperson of the club.

BJP sources in Kolkata said many puja organisers contacted them to invite the party’s heavyweights to inaugurate their pujas. “We are not disclosing their names as last year, many organisers, who wanted our party leaders to inaugurate their pujas, felt pressure from the ruling party leaders after their names were disclosed,’’ said a BJP leader. The Trinamool enjoys its dominance in Durga puja festival and to maintain it, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced a fund of `28,000 each for 28,000 puja committees in Bengal. Last year, the grant was `10,000.

Trinamool heavyweights like MLA Sujit Bose, Sports minister Aroop Biswas, rural development minister Subrata Mukherjee and urban development minister and mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim are closely associated with Kolkata’s biggest Durga puja clubs.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Durga Puja Durga Puja pandals West Bengal BJP
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp