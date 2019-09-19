Home Nation

Ballot papers are history; EVMs can't be tampered with, says CEC ahead of Maharashtra polls

The issue about discrepancy in actual votes polled and counted during the Lok Sabha election did not figure in the Commission's meetings with the political parties on Wednesday.

Published: 19th September 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Election Commission on Wednesday ruled out the use of ballot papers in next month's Maharashtra Assembly elections, terming them "history" and defended EVMs, saying these machines cannot be tampered with.

Addressing reporters after reviewing poll preparedness in the state, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora also said the Assembly poll expenditure limit of candidates cannot be changed for now.

His comments come in the wake of parties like the Shiv Sena and the NCP demanding that ceiling be raised from the present Rs 28 lakh per candidate.

More central armed forces would be deployed in Left wing extremism-affected areas of the state, he said.

The Congress and NCP were among the key opposition parties which raised alarm about the use of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections.

"Parties keep raising the issue (of EVMs).n We have told them politely and firmly that ballot paper is history now. And I can tell all of you, all of us can tell you looking into your eyes, that EVM cannot be, I repeat, cannot be tampered with," Arora said.

"It can malfunction like any other machine, like your watch, vehicle can malfunction. But it cannot be tampered with, it is a standalone machine, different from other machines," he said. Even the Supreme Court, in its rulings on the issues relating to EVMs, has "kind of upheld this", Arora said.

The issue about discrepancy in actual votes polled and counted during the Lok Sabha election did not figure in the Commission's meetings with the political parties on Wednesday.

On some parties seeking specific election dates keeping in mind Diwali festival, Arora said the Commission considers various factors before preparing the poll schedule.

All the parties talked about Diwali next month and cited different dates (for holding elections), he said.

"But in any case, while deciding the dates, the commission does try to take care of various factors like holidays and schools, examinations of kids, very important festivals of different religions," he said.

The election dates and number of phases it will be conducted in will be duly informed at a Press briefing in Delhi, he said.

Arora also said efforts will be made to increase voting percentage in the ensuing Assembly polls.

Movement of central forces from one place to another is a significant factor in deciding polling dates, Arora said.

Arora said Maharashtra's chief secretary asked him if the state administration can continue doing relief work in some Western Maharashtra districts like Sangli and Kolhapur.

"We told them there are provisions on this in the MCC (model code of conduct) and if they (the state administration) will make a need-based case, the Commission will consider sympathetically," he said.

He said the Commission attaches "maximum importance" to ensuring conducive environment for "free and fair elections" whether it is Lok Sabha or the Assembly.

Voters' slip distribution should be started early enough, he said, adding Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer has assured that more care will be taken on this count.

The Commission has also sought effective utilisation of information technology applications such as CVigil, a tool of citizen empowerment, he said.

The parties feel polling stations should be located on ground floor to facilitate senior citizens and differently abled persons, he said.

The state administration has already shifted many polling stations to ground floor, he said.

Arora said during their visit to Maharashtra, the election commissioners on Wednesday interacted with political parties, district administration and central regulatory agencies, chief secretary, DGP and other senior officials to review preparations for the Assembly elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra assembly elections Election Commission EVMs ballot papers EVM tampering
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp