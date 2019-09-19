Home Nation

Centre plans to give insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh each to 40,000 panch, sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir 

The move comes after a delegation of panch and sarpanch of Jammu and Kashmir met Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently and requested him for the insurance cover due to the terror threats to them.

Published: 19th September 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the 4th Conclave of the North East Democratic Alliance NEDA in Guwahati Monday September 9 2019. | PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre is considering to give an insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh each to over 40,000 panch and sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir due to their vulnerability to terror threats, officials said on Thursday.

The Union Home Ministry is also planning to educate the leaders of the lowest level of the elected bodies on the central laws and other facilities to be applicable and available in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

"We are examining the proposal to provide insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh to all Panch and Sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir," a senior Home Ministry official said.

The move comes after a delegation of panch and sarpanch of Jammu and Kashmir met Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently and requested him for the insurance cover due to the terror threats to them.

The delegation had sought an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each to the Panch and Sarpanch, but the central government is planning to give them the cover of Rs 4 lakh each, the officials said.

The panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held late last year in which over 40,000 Panch and Sarpanch were elected to these local bodies.

The Home Ministry has also asked the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to educate Panch and Sarpanch on the central laws that will be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir and how they will benefit the people and the panchayats.

The central funds have started reaching the panchayats for carrying out the development projects, another official said.

The central government on August 5 had announced the abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir sarpanch insurance cover
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp