Chhattisgarh: Husband acquitted in dowry harassment case gives ‘triple talaq’ to wife in court premises

Niyaz Khan was recently acquitted in the dowry harassment case filed by his wife some five years ago.

Published: 19th September 2019 04:41 PM

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: It was sheer coincidence that a disgruntled Muslim man, who was accused of dowry harassment, came face to face with his wife after the court had acquitted him of the charge. On seeing her, the man pronounced triple talaq to divorce her in the court premises.

The husband was fighting a legal battle in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district court against the dowry harassment charge filed by his wife some five years ago. The court had acquitted him of the charge. 

"Niyaz Khan, a resident of Korba and his wife Ashiya Parween separately visited the court to get the copy of the order on his acquittal. While Khan was coming out of the court he confronted Ashiya. Both are not living together. The wife has lodged an FIR that her husband first misbehaved and later gave an instant triple talaq to her in the court premises”, Durgesh Sharma, town inspector of Kotwali police station in Korba, told Express. 

Niyaz Khan, a government school teacher, married Parween a resident of Satna (Madhya Pradesh) ten years ago. After few years of marriage, Parween lodged a police complaint against her husband and in-laws accusing them of harassing her over dowry following which a case under Section 498 of IPC was registered against Niyaz. The court after hearing the arguments from both the parties had recently acquitted him. 

“We are in the process of collecting evidence after recording the statement of Parween. We need concrete proof before arresting the husband”, Sharma said. 

The Triple Talaq Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and later by the Rajya Sabha in July this year. Niyaz Khan if found guilty might face an imprisonment of three years under the new law.

