Five arrested for withdrawing money using forged cheques 

During investigation, it was revealed that the stolen cheques have been encashed from the different bank accounts in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Moradabad.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five people, including two women, were arrested for allegedly withdrawing money from banks with forged cheques after stealing bags of courier delivery boys, police said on Thursday.

According to police, two cases were registered at the Okhla Industrial Area police station where both the complainants, who were courier delivery boys, stated that their bags containing various parcels, including few cheques, were stolen from their vehicles when they went inside offices for delivery.

"During investigation, it came to notice that the stolen cheques have been encashed from the different bank accounts in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Moradabad," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Sunny (25) and Jyoti were arrested from Ghaziabad and Haldwani, Uttarakhand, respectively.

Based on their information, Mahesh Singh (58), Kishan Lal Yadav (54) and Chanchal (32) were also arrested, the DCP said.

Interrogation revealed that Mohammad Munir and Kalicharan were the masterminds behind this fraud, police said.

Munir used to engage people for stealing the courier bags and Kalicharan was given the duty to get the accounts opened in different names and in different locations, police said.

They used to erase the original name with the help of chemical and type the name of account holder of their team, the DCP said, adding that efforts were being made to trace Kalicharan and Munir.

