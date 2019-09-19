Heal wounds of Kashmiris; trust SC for Ram Mandir: PM Modi at Nashik rally

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

NASHIK: Blaming the Congress for the plight of Kashmiris for decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for “healing the wounds of victims of the wrong policies”, “hugging each Kashmiri” and “creating a new paradise” in the valley.

Modi, who virtually launched the BJP’s campaign for the assembly polls as he addressed the concluding rally of ‘Maha Janadesh Rally’ of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also admonished Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, without naming him, while saying that the Supreme Court needs to be trusted and honoured and statements on Ram Mandir should be avoided.

“We had been saying ‘Kashmir Hamara Hain’ (Kashmir is ours) all along. But, now we will have to build it anew. New Kashmir is our pledge. We will have to make it heaven again,” Modi said and added that a lot of efforts are being made from across the border to foment violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We had promised that we will make new efforts to curb the problems in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Today I can say with satisfaction that the country has started walking towards fulfilling those dreams,” Modi said.

“We have to create a new paradise (in Kashmir) hug each Kashmiri,” he said.

“We will have to heal the wounds of people Kashmir. We will have to be sympathetic to people who had been victims of Delhi’s wrong policies,” he added.

Addressing a huge rally in Nashik. Watch. https://t.co/rZYRiG2pZs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2019

The decision to revoke provisions under Article 370 was a decision for the unity of India, Modi said and added, “The youth, mothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir have made up their mind to come out of the long period of violence. They want development and new job opportunities.”

Hitting out at Pakistan, PM Modi said that all efforts are being made from across the borders to spread violence all over India.

“Efforts are also being made to hinder the ongoing peace process in Kashmir. But people there have made up their minds to walk away from the path of violence and walk the path of development,” he said.

He also took pot shots at the opposition and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in particular for inadvertently playing in hands of enemies of the nation while criticizing the government.

“Opposition had not been cooperative over the issue. They criticize us. That too is acceptable. But, they have been playing in the hands of enemies of nation inadvertently. I can understand that the Congress is confused. But, when a seasoned politician like Sharad Pawar makes statement in favour of enemy nation, it hurts,” PM said

“He thinks that our neighbouring country is a welfare state. Everybody has a right to keep opinions. But people know where the terror factory is,” he added.

Modi also admonished Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray without naming him.

“A few loudmouths have been making statements on Ram Mandir. Every Indian citizen must have respect for the Supreme Court. When court is making efforts why these people want to scuttle it? We must abide by the constitution,” Modi said.

“I request such people with folded hands have faith in the court for Ram Mandir at Ayodhya,” he added.

Modi also showered lavish praise on CM Fadnavis.

“Maharashtra couldn’t develop according to its potential and with requisite speed due to political instability. However, Fadnavis not only provided the requisite stability but also successfully ran a minority government and accelerated it on the path of development. Now it is the responsibility of the people of this state to give him yet another chance with complete majority,” he said.