Home Nation

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Fadnavis, Thackeray firm on alliance, says Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena leader expressed hope that the Nanar refinery project, which is being opposed by his party, will not pose a hindrance in their alliance with the BJP.

Published: 19th September 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said their party president Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are firm on the alliance for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls and are in the process of sealing the seat-sharing pact.

He also expressed hope that the Nanar refinery project, which is being opposed by the Sena, will not pose a hindrance in their alliance with the BJP.

"Talks for seat-sharing are in progress between Thackeray and Fadnavis. Both are firm on the alliance," Raut told reporters here.

Senior BJP leader and state water resources minister Girish Mahajan also said that the alliance talks will pick up after Fadnavis' 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' concludes, and it will be "finalised in two to three days".

He said there was a slight delay in talks as the chief minister was busy with his yatra, a public outreach campaign undertaken by him ahead of the polls.

"The alliance talks will pick up after Fadnavis concludes his yatra and will be finalised in two to three days.

Both the parties are positive about the alliance and it will happen," Mahajan said.

Speaking to reporters, Raut downplayed Diwakar Raote's remarks that the alliance looks unlikely if the Sena does not get 144 seats out of the total 288 in the state.

"Raote did not speak his mind. This is the stand of the alliance. He just spoke about the 50:50 formula which was finalised in presence of BJP chief Amit Shah," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Asked about the chief minister's remarks wherein he hinted at revival of the Nanar refinery project, which the Sena has been opposing, Raut said Fadnavis did not make any comments against the Thackeray-led party.

"Fadnavis's yatra was not for the Nanar refinery project. I don't think Nanar or Aarey will cause problems in finalising the alliance," he said.

On Sena's opposition to the proposed felling of over 2,600 trees in Aarey Colony here to make way for a Metro car shed, he said, "Aarey issue is important for Mumbai's interest.

"The refinery project at Nanar in Ratnagiri was aborted earlier this year at Sena's insistence as a pre-condition for an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

The project, however, returned to limelight ahead of the Assembly polls, due next month, when Thackeray recently said the proposed Metro car shed in Aarey Colony will go the Nanar way.

On speculations that former state chief minister Narayan Rane may join the BJP and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal might return to the Sena, Raut said, "We dont know. The BJP is a separate party.

"They are free to induct whom they want."

Meanwhile, Mahajan said some more inductions were likely into the BJP on Friday.

Asked about the possibility of Rane joining the BJP, he said, "Only the chief minister and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil can confirm. They are in talks with him." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra assembly elections Devendra Fadnavis Uddhav Thackeray BJP Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp