Home Nation

No BJP alliance, IPFT to fight TTAADC polls alone in Tripura

The dominant partner BJP and the junior ally IPFT are now in a hectic preparations to wrest the control of the TTAADC.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation.

By IANS

AGARTALA: The differences between Tripura's ruling partners - Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), have been gradually widening with the two parties to fight against each other in the upcoming politically significant Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

The dominant partner BJP and the junior ally IPFT are now in a hectic preparations to wrest the control of the TTAADC, which has jurisdiction over two-thirds of Tripura's 10,491 sq km area, home to over 12,16,000 people.

The 30-member (28 elected and two nominated by the state government) TTAADC, which is currently ruled by the opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), will go to the polls in April-May next year.

"We have informed the BJP's central and state leadership that we would either alone contest the TTAADC polls or field candidates on all 28 seats," IPFT General Secretary and Tribal Welfare and Forest Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia told IANS on Thursday.

He said: "As the IPFT has substantial base among the 1.2 million tribal population (out of the state's total four million populations) in Tripura, our party's claim to control the TTAADC is totally justified."

Delegation of IPFT led by party President and Revenue Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma met BJP's working president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi last week and informed him the party's decision.

The IPFT, which has two ministers and eight legislators in Tripura, is also a constituent of BJP-led anti-Congress alliance Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Jamatia said that they have informed their decision to NEDA convener Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also.

The BJP and the IPFT had contested against each other in the Lok Sabha polls and elections to the three-tier Gram Panchayats and Municipal bodies earlier this year.

BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that though his party is yet to finalise the TTAADC election strategy, it is likely to fight most seats.

"The IPFT being an independent party has its own ideology. They are free to contest the TTAADC polls without any alliance with the BJP. However, they should also maintain the "Jot Dharma" (coalition principle), Bhattacharjee told IANS.

The TTTAADC was formed in 1985 under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to protect and safeguard the political, economic and cultural interests of the tribals, who consist one third of the state's four million population. Since 1985, the TTAADC was mainly governed by the CPI-M, which has extensive base both among the tribals and non-tribals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC elections
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp