Pak army compelled to change communication strategy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Army’s success in thwarting Pakistan’s conspiracy of pushing terrorists into the Indian side of Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir has compelled the neighbouring country to change their communication strategy.

“We have got the information that the Pakistan Army has instructed telecommunication service providers to control the relay of signals in such a way that it does not cross the LoC towards the Indian side,” said a senior Army officer.

With the signals flowing on to the Indian side, the messages being relayed were getting intercepted and terrorists’ movements tracked, which put paid to Pakistan’s attempts to push more terrorists, added the officer.

Pakistan has been relentless in firing at Indian Army posts along the border and the LoC, leading to heavy exchanges of fire between the two sides. On September 11, the Pakistan Army was compelled to raise white flag in Hazipur sector and retrieve the body of its two soldiers who were killed in retaliation to ceasefire violation.