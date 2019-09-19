Home Nation

Pakistan's glide path as failing state is even defying gravity: Manish Tewari

Tewari expressed concerns over daily threat of nuclear weapons by the top Pakistani leaders.

Published: 19th September 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Tewari

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari delivering the Keynote at the India on the Hill: Charting a Future for Indo-US Relations event. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's self-delusion cannot obfuscate the alarming ground realities of that country, senior Congress party leader Manish Tewari has said.

Tewari also expressed concerns over daily threat of nuclear weapons by the top Pakistani leaders.

He said such a provocative behaviour is something that the world needs to be worried about.

The "problem of using nuclear deterrence in provocative ways involves Pakistan whose glide path as a failing state is now even defying gravity and poses a real and present danger to it's very survivability," Tewari said during a keynote address at the "India on the Hill: Charting a Future for Indo-US Relations".

The event was jointly organised by The Heritage Foundation from the US and the Observer Research Foundation from India.

The event was attended by the top think-tank experts from the US and India.

"The shrill drumbeat of Pakistani self-delusion cannot obfuscate the alarming ground realities of that country any longer," Tewari said.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Asserting that abrogation of Article 370 was its internal matter, India has strongly criticised Pakistan for making "irresponsible statements" and provocative anti-India rhetoric over issues internal to it.

Identifying Afghanistan and the talks with the Taliban as a challenge, the Congress spokesperson said it was extremely important the United States and India consult frequently and transparently because India also has stakes in the war-torn country.

"And the worst thing that could happen to the bilateral relationship is if India, anticipating the worst, chooses to pre-empt what might be an evolutionary transformation of the Afghan problem because of choices that India is compelled to make in order to avert dangers that it foresees on the horizon," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Tewari Pakistan
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp