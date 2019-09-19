Home Nation

Parents of more than two kids can contest panchayat polls: Uttarakhand HC

The court did not strike down the amendment but directed that it will be applicable after July 25, 2019, only and not before. 

Published: 19th September 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

court, gavel, legal, judgment

Image used for representational purpose.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a big relief to those willing to contest upcoming state panchayat election, the Uttarakhand high court on Thursday held that aspirants with more than two children before July 25, 2019, are eligible to contest the elections. 

The judgement by division bench of chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice Alok Kumar Verma dated September 19, 2019 stated, "We, therefore, read down Section 8(1)(r) and declare that the disqualification from contesting elections to Panchayati Raj Institution, in  terms of the said provision, would apply only to cases where persons, having two children or more, have a third child or more after 25.07.2019. The said provision shall not be understood as disqualifying those who already have three or more children before 25.07.2019."

Earlier, in July this year, Uttarakhand government amended Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Act, 2016 by the Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Act, 2019 after current five-year term of the elected members of the panchayat raj institutions, in the state ended on July 15, 2019. 

The state government had added sections and sub-sections which rendered aspiring candidates for state panchayat elections ineligible to contest these elections who have more than two children. 

Several petitions were filed in the court after which the HC had reserved the judgement which was pronounced on Thursday.

The court did not strike down the amendment but directed that it will be applicable after July 25, 2019, only and not before. 

"It is settled law that it is not the job of the court to decide whether a law is good or bad. Policy matters fall within the realm of the legislature and not of the courts. The court is, however, empowered and has the jurisdiction to decide whether a law is unconstitutional or not," said the court in the judgement. 

The court after examining various aspects including constitutional validity of the amendment remarked in the judgement that the section barring the candidates to contest the upcoming elections is "unreasonable as it seeks to punish those, who already have more than two children, by disqualifying them from contesting elections; and it does not act as a disincentive in preventing population growth".

The bench in the judgement further remarked, "The object of disincentivizing people from having a third child, and to promote family planning, would not be achieved with respect to those who already have three or more children, since there is nothing that they can do to bring the children, they already have, below the two-child norm."

The court added that none of the policies of the government of India seeks to punish those who have three children or more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand High CourtTwo-child policyUttarakhand panchayat elections
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp