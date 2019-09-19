Home Nation

PM Modi to meet Donald Trump twice in US next week

India's ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the building blocks of this strategic partnership was the security cooperation which has emerged now in place.

Published: 19th September 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet twice in less than a week this month, India's top envoy to America has said, asserting that the India-US strategic relationship has the potential to become the "defining partnership" within this century.

Since his re-election in May this year, Prime Minister Modi has met President Trump twice. The previous two meetings of the two leaders were on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan and G-7 Summit in France this summer.

And later this week when Modi arrives in the US, they "are scheduled to meet twice more", India's ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla told a Washington audience on Wednesday.

So, they would have "four meetings in the span of a few months," Shringla said during the 'India on the Hill: Charting a Future for Indo-US Relations' event jointly organised by two think tanks The Heritage Foundation from the US and Observer Research Foundation (ORF) from India.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in Houston on Saturday.

A day later, Trump would join him in addressing the mega "Howdy, Modi!" rally to be attended by more than 50,000 Indian-Americans.

READ | Indo-US relations on upward trajectory, 'sharper edges' in trade ties will be addressed: Jaishankar

The two leaders are again scheduled to meet later in the week in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly sessions.

"They will meet on 22nd September. The US President is joining the Prime Minister in addressing a huge Indian diaspora event in Houston and they will also meet on the margins of the UNGA in New York," Shringla said.

Modi and Trump's predecessor Barack Obama have the record of maximum number of meetings between the leaders of the two countries, but this is the first time that the Indian prime minister and the American president would be meeting four times within a span of four months.

"It's really reflective of the nature of the (India-US) relationship," Shringla said while participating in a panel discussion during the first-of-its-kind two-day event.

"India-US strategic partnership has emerged as one of the key bilateral relationships from the start of this century and has the potential to become the defining partnership within this century," he said.

READ | 'Special gesture': PM Modi hails Trump's decision to address Indian-Americans in Houston event 

The ambassador said the building blocks of this strategic partnership was the security cooperation which has emerged now in place.

Shringla said it was important to note how far the two countries have come in a short span of a decade since the Civil Nuclear Agreement.

India and the United States have signed the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Association (LEMOA).

Several other agreements are at different stages of discussion, he said.

The two countries now conduct more bilateral exercises with each other than they do with any other country.

Bilateral exercises held annually include Malabar (naval exercise that also includes Japan), Cope-India (Air Force), Yudh Abhyas (Army) and Vajra Prahar (Special Forces), Shringla said.

India also participates in the annual RIMPAC exercises as well as in Red Flag exercises which are US-led multinational exercises.

Indian defense procurements from the US have also seen tremendous growth, he said.

READ | 44 US Congressmen urge Donald Trump administration to reinstate GSP for India

"We have also instituted the 2+2 Dialogue a joint meeting between the Foreign and Defense Ministers of the two countries," the Indian diplomat said.

The two countries also engage through Trilateral Summit level meetings between India, the US and Japan as well as Quadrilateral DG-level meetings between India, the US, Japan and Australia.

"It is worth mentioning that we also have a bilateral maritime security dialogue and several other defense cooperation dialogue mechanisms," Shringla said.

"A key area that has seen close bilateral cooperation is counter-terrorism. We have a Joint Working Group on Counter-terrorism (JWGCT) and a Designations Dialogue. This cooperation also spills over into multilateral fora.

"The listing of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Masood Azhar by the UN Security Council in May 2019, in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack, is one such instance," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-US relations Indo-US ties PM Modi donald trump Diplomacy Harsh Vardhan Shringla Terrorism
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp