Home Nation

Pulled out UP from identity crisis, says CM Yogi Adityanath on completion of 30 months in office

Addressing a press conference at his residence here,Yogi Adityanath said the state has created a record in implementation of various central schemes.

Published: 19th September 2019 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Marking the completion of 30 months in office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday released a booklet on the achievements of his government and asserted that the perception of the state has changed considerably during this period.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, the chief minister said the state has created a record in implementation of various central schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, Kisan insurance, construction of toilets and provision of health insurance.

"On March 19, 2017, the BJP government was formed in the state after a 14-year-exile. In the past two-and-half years UP was pulled out from a state of identity crisis as we converted challenges to opportunities," Adityanath said.

He said earlier the condition of farmers in the state was very bad and they were forced to commit suicide.

"We gave a number of schemes to the farmers. Crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh given to 86 lakh farmers in the state were waived off and record purchase of crops was done."

Adityanath also highlighted the success of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi and "improvement" in law and order situation in the state.

ALSO READ: Blow to Yogi Adityanath - Allahabad HC stays govt's order to include 17 MBCs in SC category

"There has not been a single incident of riot in the state in the past two-and-half years. The dreaded criminals have either fled from the state or are in jail.

"There has been a sharp decline in dacoity, rape, extortion, loot and riot cases. As many as 41 new police stations have been opened in the state," he said.

Besides, the state has witnessed huge investments in industrial sector and creation of job opportunities for the youths, according to the booklet titled 'Vikas Evam Sushashan Ke 30 Mah' (30 months of good governance and development).

A film titled 'UP Ke Karmayogi' was also played on the occasion.

"Sanyasi ke karmayoga se damak raha UP ka bhaal (Because of the work of a saint, UP is shining)," the video said, claiming that 2.5 years of the Yogi government are better than the past 65 years.

Adityanath said in the past two-and-half years 50 lakh children have been enrolled in government primary schools.

Another major achievement of his government was a significant decline in deaths caused by the killer encephalitis disease, he said.

The BJP, which had stormed to power in the Assembly elections with a massive majority, maintained its grip over the electorate as it won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP earlier this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp