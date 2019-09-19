Scared of NRC trouble, WB man kills self after failing to get Aadhaar card error rectified

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A Muslim youth committed suicide in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district and his family members allege that he took the decision after visiting the offices of the district administrations for 17 days to get the spelling of his name in Aadhaar card rectified fearing implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal.

The body of Milan Mondal, 27, was found by his family members hanging from the bamboo-ceiling of his room on Tuesday.

Milan’s father Distar Mondal said he had returned home last month from Kerala, where he used to work as a migrant labourer.

“He took the identity proof documents and said he would rectify the spelling mistakes of his name and correct the information mentioned as his residential address. On several occasions, he told me that he was scared of the NRC and we would be uprooted from our ancestral village because of the wrong spelling of his name,” said Mondal.

Milan had been visiting the office of the local block development officer and even the district administration’s office, but his efforts proved futile. “Since past three days, he stopped interacting with me. Whenever I asked him, he expressed his fear of NRC’s implementation in Bengal,” said Mondal.