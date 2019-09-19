Home Nation

Scared of NRC trouble, WB man kills self after failing to get Aadhaar card error rectified

The body of Milan Mondal, 27, was found by his family members hanging from the bamboo-ceiling of his room on Tuesday.

Published: 19th September 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

NRC

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A Muslim youth committed suicide in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district and his family members allege that he took the decision after visiting the offices of the district administrations for 17 days to get the spelling of his name in Aadhaar card rectified fearing implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal.

The body of Milan Mondal, 27, was found by his family members hanging from the bamboo-ceiling of his room on Tuesday.

Milan’s father Distar Mondal said he had returned home last month from Kerala, where he used to work as a migrant labourer.

“He took the identity proof documents and said he would rectify the spelling mistakes of his name and correct the information mentioned as his residential address. On several occasions, he told me that he was scared of the NRC and we would be uprooted from our ancestral village because of the wrong spelling of his name,” said Mondal.

ALSO READ | Trinamool organises protest rallies, 'vows' to oppose NRC in Bengal

Milan had been visiting the office of the local block development officer and even the district administration’s office, but his efforts proved futile. “Since past three days, he stopped interacting with me. Whenever I asked him, he expressed his fear of NRC’s implementation in Bengal,” said Mondal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aadhaar card Aadhaar error NRC National Register of Citizens identity proof
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp