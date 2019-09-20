Home Nation

Bandipora's DC asks officers to take special measures under 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme

Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, discussed various issues regarding the development and advancement of women on different platforms.

Published: 20th September 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme. ( Photo | Beti Bachao Beti Padho

Central government's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme. ( Photo | Beti Bachao Beti Padho website )

By ANI

BANDIPORA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza on Thursday asked concerned officers to take special measures under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme with the empowerment of girl child at the focal point.

In a meeting held at the mini secretariat, Mirza asked the concerned authorities to hold seminars, symposiums, conferences, workshops, self-defence programmes, free coaching and other events for the empowerment of women folk, J-K directorate of information said in a statement.

Mirza discussed various issues regarding the development and advancement of women on different platforms.

"Far-reaching initiatives have been taken by the government to bridge the gap of the gender divide and to harmonize male-female sex ratio. Multiple schemes are in operation for the upliftment of women and multipronged strategies have been adopted for the proper education and skill development of the womenfolk," he said.

The DC said that the department of education shall organise a special drive to ensure enhancement in the enrolment of girl child and re-admission of dropouts. 

TAGS
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Bandipora
